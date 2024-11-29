Atlanta Weather
Freeze warning issued for Cook and Berrien counties for Saturday

ajc.com
By The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

A freeze warning was issued by the National Weather Service on Friday at 2:49 p.m. valid for Saturday between 1 a.m. and 9 a.m.

The NWS says, "Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 32 degrees expected."

"Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing," says the NWS. "Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold."

Freeze watch or warning - this is what it means

Freeze warnings are issued from May to October (but can be extended if necessary), when low temperatures are expected to be 29-32 degrees. If there is a potential for temperatures to fall into these thresholds, a freeze watch may be issued a few days ahead of time.

According to the NWS, if a freeze warning or watch is issued for your area, there is little you can do to protect plants. If you can move your sensitive plants inside, do so because the freeze will likely kill them, depending on the severity of conditions.

Source: The National Weather Service

