Freeze warning for Southwest Georgia for Wednesday

A freeze warning was issued by the National Weather Service on Tuesday at 2:05 a.m. valid for Wednesday between 1 a.m. and 9 a.m. The warning is for Quitman, Clay, Randolph, Calhoun, Terrell, Dougherty, Lee, Worth, Early and Baker counties.

The NWS states, "A hard freeze with temperatures as low as 24 degrees expected."

"Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing," explains the NWS. "Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing."