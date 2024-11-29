Update: Freeze warning for Georgia for Saturday

The National Weather Service issued an updated freeze warning at 3:06 a.m. on Friday valid for Saturday between 1 a.m. and 9 a.m. The warning is for Quitman, Clay, Randolph, Calhoun, Terrell, Dougherty, Lee, Worth, Turner, Tift, Ben Hill, Irwin, Early, Miller, Baker, Mitchell, Colquitt and Seminole counties.

The NWS describes, "Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 degrees expected."

"Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing," describes the NWS. "Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing."