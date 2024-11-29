Update: Freeze warning for Georgia for Saturday

The National Weather Service issued an updated freeze warning at 3:06 a.m. on Friday valid for Saturday between 1 a.m. and 9 a.m. The warning is for Quitman, Clay, Randolph, Calhoun, Terrell, Dougherty, Lee, Worth, Turner, Tift, Ben Hill, Irwin, Early, Miller, Baker, Mitchell, Colquitt and Seminole counties.
The NWS describes, "Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 degrees expected."
"Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing," describes the NWS. "Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing."
Freeze watch or warning - this is what it means
Freeze warnings are issued from May to October (but can be extended if necessary), when low temperatures are expected to be 29-32 degrees. If there is a potential for temperatures to fall into these thresholds, a freeze watch may be issued a few days ahead of time.
According to the NWS, if a freeze warning or watch is issued for your area, there is little you can do to protect plants. If you can move your sensitive plants inside, do so because the freeze will likely kill them, depending on the severity of conditions.
Source: The National Weather Service