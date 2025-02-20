Update: Freeze warning for Camden County for Friday

An updated freeze warning was issued by the National Weather Service on Thursday at 1:29 a.m. valid for Friday between 2 a.m. and 9 a.m. for Camden County.
The NWS describes, "Sub-freezing temperatures as low as the upper 20s to near 30 expected."
"Appropriate action should be taken to ensure tender vegetation and outdoor pets have adequate protection from the cold temperatures. Young children, the elderly and the homeless are especially vulnerable to the cold. Take measures to protect them," adds the NWS. "Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold."
What to do if there is a freeze watch or warning
Freeze warnings are issued from May to October (but can be extended if necessary), when low temperatures are expected to be 29-32 degrees. If there is a potential for temperatures to fall into these thresholds, a freeze watch may be issued a few days ahead of time.
According to the NWS, if a freeze warning or watch is issued for your area, there is little you can do to protect plants. If you can move your sensitive plants inside, do so because the freeze will likely kill them, depending on the severity of conditions.
Source: The National Weather Service
