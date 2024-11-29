Freeze warning for Augusta metropolitan area for Saturday

The National Weather Service issued a freeze warning at 1:24 a.m. on Friday valid for Saturday between 3 a.m. and 9 a.m. The warning is for Lincoln, McDuffie, Columbia, Richmond and Burke counties.

The NWS adds, "Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 degrees expected."

"Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing," explains the NWS. "Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent water pipes from freezing; wrap or drain or allow them to drip slowly."