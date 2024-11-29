Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Weather

Freeze warning for Augusta metropolitan area for Saturday

By The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
49 minutes ago

The National Weather Service issued a freeze warning at 1:24 a.m. on Friday valid for Saturday between 3 a.m. and 9 a.m. The warning is for Lincoln, McDuffie, Columbia, Richmond and Burke counties.

The NWS adds, "Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 degrees expected."

"Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing," explains the NWS. "Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent water pipes from freezing; wrap or drain or allow them to drip slowly."

Freeze watch or warning - this is what it means

Freeze warnings are issued from May to October (but can be extended if necessary), when low temperatures are expected to be 29-32 degrees. If there is a potential for temperatures to fall into these thresholds, a freeze watch may be issued a few days ahead of time.

According to the NWS, if a freeze warning or watch is issued for your area, there is little you can do to protect plants. If you can move your sensitive plants inside, do so because the freeze will likely kill them, depending on the severity of conditions.

Source: The National Weather Service

