Update: Freeze warning affecting Georgia Saturday

The National Weather Service issued an updated freeze warning at 6:32 p.m. on Friday valid for Saturday between 1 a.m. and 9 a.m. The warning is for Inland Bryan and Inland Chatham as well as Jenkins, Screven, Candler, Bulloch, Effingham, Tattnall, Evans, Long and Liberty counties.

"Sub-freezing temperatures in the upper 20s to around freezing expected," comments the NWS. "In addition to freezing temperatures, areas of to widespread frost is expected."

"Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing," states the NWS. "Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold."