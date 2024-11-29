Atlanta Weather
Update: Freeze warning affecting Georgia Saturday

By The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The National Weather Service issued an updated freeze warning at 6:32 p.m. on Friday valid for Saturday between 1 a.m. and 9 a.m. The warning is for Inland Bryan and Inland Chatham as well as Jenkins, Screven, Candler, Bulloch, Effingham, Tattnall, Evans, Long and Liberty counties.

"Sub-freezing temperatures in the upper 20s to around freezing expected," comments the NWS. "In addition to freezing temperatures, areas of to widespread frost is expected."

"Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing," states the NWS. "Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold."

What to do if there is a freeze watch or warning

Freeze warnings are issued from May to October (but can be extended if necessary), when low temperatures are expected to be 29-32 degrees. If there is a potential for temperatures to fall into these thresholds, a freeze watch may be issued a few days ahead of time.

According to the NWS, if a freeze warning or watch is issued for your area, there is little you can do to protect plants. If you can move your sensitive plants inside, do so because the freeze will likely kill them, depending on the severity of conditions.

Source: The National Weather Service

