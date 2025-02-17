Freeze warning affecting Georgia Tuesday

A freeze warning was issued by the National Weather Service on Monday at 1:59 p.m. valid for Tuesday between 2 a.m. and 8 a.m. The warning is for Coffee, Jeff Davis, Bacon, Appling, Atkinson, Pierce and Ware counties.
The NWS adds, "Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 degrees expected."
"Appropriate action should be taken to ensure tender vegetation and outdoor pets have adequate protection from the cold temperatures. Young children, the elderly and the homeless are especially vulnerable to the cold. Take measures to protect them," comments the NWS. "Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold."
What to do if there is a freeze watch or warning
Freeze warnings are issued from May to October (but can be extended if necessary), when low temperatures are expected to be 29-32 degrees. If there is a potential for temperatures to fall into these thresholds, a freeze watch may be issued a few days ahead of time.
According to the NWS, if a freeze warning or watch is issued for your area, there is little you can do to protect plants. If you can move your sensitive plants inside, do so because the freeze will likely kill them, depending on the severity of conditions.
Source: The National Weather Service
