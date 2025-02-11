Update: Flood warning for Catoosa County for Thursday and Friday

An updated flood warning was issued by the National Weather Service on Wednesday at 8:33 p.m. valid from Thursday 6 a.m. until Friday 7 p.m. for Catoosa County.
The NWS adds, "Minor flooding is forecast for South Chickamauga Creek near Chickamauga TN."
"At 18.0 feet, Water begins to cross Mack Smith Road in Catoosa County, Georgia. Flooding begins at golf courses near the confluence of South and West Chickamauga Creeks. West Chickamauga Creek begins to overflow its banks, as well. At 19.0 feet, Water across Mack Smith Road begins to impede traffic. West Chickamauga Creek overflows its banks near the Georgia state line and inundates several roads and properties in the area. At 20.0 feet, Mack Smith Road is closed. Water crosses Lovell Field Loop, the access road around the north end of the airport runway. At 21.0 feet, Mack Smith Road and Lovell Field Loop become impassable. Water begins to come onto Airport Road, just north of the terminal complex. West Chickamauga Creek increases to near a half mile wide in places, becoming hazardous to adjacent travel in East Ridge. At 22.0 feet, Airport Road is closed to traffic. A couple of homes are slightly flooded near intersection of Mack Smith Road and May Street. Flooding becomes extensive around the north end of the airport," comments the NWS. "Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. The next statement will be issued Thursday morning at 11:45 a.m."
Your guide to weather alerts: advisories, watches, and warnings
• Flash flood warning: Take action!
A flash flood warning is issued when a flash flood is either imminent or already occurring. In flood-prone areas, it's crucial to move immediately to higher ground. A flash flood is a sudden and violent inundation that can develop within minutes to hours, and it can even happen in areas not currently experiencing rainfall.
• Flood warning: Take action!
A flood warning is issued when flooding is imminent or occurring.
• Flood advisory: Be aware:
A flood advisory is released when flooding is not expected to reach a severity level necessitating a warning. Nonetheless, it can still cause considerable inconvenience and, without exercising caution, potentially lead to situations that threaten life and/or property.
• Flood watch: Be prepared:
A flood watch is issued when conditions are favorable for flooding. It doesn't guarantee that flooding will occur, but it signifies that the possibility exists.
Weathering the storm: Flood safety guidelines from the NWS
In flood-prone regions or while camping in low-lying areas, understanding and following the NWS flood safety guidelines can be a lifesaver:
Seek higher ground:
If you're in a flood-prone area, or if you're camping in a low-lying spot, move to higher ground as a first step.
Adhere to evacuation orders:
When local authorities issue an evacuation order, promptly comply. Before leaving, secure your home by locking it.
Disconnect utilities and appliances:
If time permits, disconnect your utilities and appliances. This precaution minimizes electrical hazards during flooding.
Avoid basements and submerged areas:
Avoid basements or rooms submerged in water with electrical outlets or cords. Preventing electrical accidents is crucial.
Evacuate promptly for safety:
If you notice sparks or hear buzzing, crackling, snapping, or popping noises, evacuate immediately. Avoid any water that may be charged with electricity.
Refrain from walking in floodwaters:
Never attempt to walk through floodwaters. Even just 6 inches of swiftly moving water can forcefully knock you off your feet.
Seek higher ground when trapped:
In the event you become trapped by moving water, make your way to the highest point available and contact emergency services by calling 911.
When heavy rain occurs, there is a potential for flooding, particularly in areas that are low-lying or prone to floods. It is crucial to never drive through water on the road, even if it appears shallow. According to the NWS, as little as 12 inches of fast-flowing water can carry away most vehicles. Prioritize your safety by staying informed and prepared.
Navigating heavy rain: Essential safety measures for wet roads
When heavy rain pours, the risk of flooding and treacherous roads rises. Here's your guide from the NWS to staying safe during downpours:
Beware of rapid water flow:
Avoid parking or walking in close proximity to culverts or drainage ditches, as the swiftly moving water during heavy rain can potentially carry you away.
Maintain safe driving distances:
Use the two-second rule to maintain a safe distance from the car in front of you and allow an extra two seconds in heavy rain.
Slow down and stay cautious:
On wet roads, reducing your speed is crucial. Ease off the gas pedal gradually and avoid abrupt braking to prevent skidding.
Choose your lane wisely:
Stick to the middle lanes on multi-lane roads to minimize the risk of hydroplaning, as water tends to accumulate in outer lanes.
Prioritize visibility:
Enhance your visibility in heavy rain by activating your headlights. Be particularly vigilant for vehicles in blind spots, as rain-smeared windows can obscure them.
Watch out for slippery roads:
Be extra careful during the first half hour after rain begins. Grime and oil on the road surface mix with water to make the road slippery.
Keep a safe distance from large vehicles:
Don't follow large trucks or buses too closely. The spray created by their large tires reduces your vision. Take care when passing them as well; if you must pass, do so quickly and safely.
Mind your windshield wipers:
• Heavy rain can overload the wiper blades. When visibility is so limited that the edges of the road or other vehicles cannot be seen at a safe distance, it is time to pull over and wait for the rain to ease up. It is best to stop at rest areas or other protected areas.
• If the roadside is your only option, pull off as far as possible, preferably past the end of a guard rail, and wait until the storm passes. Keep your headlights on and turn on emergency flashers to alert other drivers of your position.
In the face of heavy rain, these precautions can make a significant difference in ensuring your safety on the road. Remember to stay informed about weather conditions and heed guidance from local authorities for a secure journey.
Source: The National Weather Service
