Flash flood warning issued for Columbia and Richmond counties until 3 a.m. Friday

The NWS states, "Most flooding deaths occur in vehicles. Never drive through a flooded roadway or around barricades. Turn around, don't drown. Flooded roadways are nearly impossible to see at night. Avoid traveling in this area. Turn around, don't drown."

Understanding the differences between advisories, watches, and warnings

• Flash flood warning: Take action!

A flash flood warning is issued when a flash flood is either imminent or already occurring. In flood-prone areas, it's crucial to move immediately to higher ground. A flash flood is a sudden and violent inundation that can develop within minutes to hours, and it can even happen in areas not currently experiencing rainfall.

• Flood warning: Take action!

A flood warning is declared when flooding is on the verge of happening or is already underway.

• Flood advisory: Be aware:

A flood advisory is issued when flooding is not expected to be bad enough to issue a warning. However, it may cause significant inconvenience, and if caution is not exercised, it could lead to situations that may threaten life and/or property.

• Flood watch: Be prepared:

A flood watch is issued when conditions are favorable for flooding. It does not mean flooding will occur, but it is possible.

Keeping safe during floods: Expert advice from the NWS

Floods can pose a significant threat, especially if you live in a flood-prone area or find yourself camping in a low-lying region. To ensure your safety, the NWS offers essential flood safety guidelines:

Move to higher ground:

If you're in a flood-prone area, or if you're camping in a low-lying spot, move to higher ground as a first step.

Adhere to evacuation orders:

If local authorities issue an evacuation order, heed it promptly. Prior to leaving, secure your home by locking it.

Disconnect utilities and appliances:

If time permits, disconnect your utilities and appliances. This precaution minimizes electrical hazards during flooding.

Steer clear of flooded basements and submerged areas:

Steer clear of basements or rooms where water has submerged electrical outlets or cords. This helps prevent electrical accidents.

Swift evacuation for your safety:

If you notice sparks or hear buzzing, crackling, snapping, or popping sounds, evacuate without delay. Do not enter water that may carry an electrical charge.

Refrain from walking in floodwaters:

Never attempt to walk through floodwaters, even if they appear shallow. Just 6 inches of fast-moving water can forcefully sweep you off your feet.

Seek higher ground when trapped:

In the event you become trapped by moving water, make your way to the highest point available and contact emergency services by calling 911.

When heavy rain occurs, there is a risk of flooding, particularly in low-lying and flood-prone regions. It is important to never attempt to drive through water on the road, regardless of how deep it appears. According to the NWS, as little as 12 inches of rushing water can sweep away most vehicles. Prioritize your safety by staying informed and prepared.

Navigating heavy rain: Essential safety measures for wet roads

Rain can turn roads into hazards. Stay informed and follow these NWS tips to ensure safety during heavy rainfall:

Beware of rapid water flow:

In heavy rain, refrain from parking or walking near culverts or drainage ditches, where swift-moving water can pose a grave danger.

Maintain safe driving distances:

Use the two-second rule to maintain a safe distance from the car in front of you and allow an extra two seconds in heavy rain.

Reduce speed and drive cautiously:

If it is raining and the roads are wet, slow down. Take your foot off the accelerator and let your speed drop gradually. Never use the brakes suddenly because this may cause the car to skid.

Choose your lane wisely:

Stick to the middle lanes to minimize the risk of hydroplaning. Outer lanes are more prone to accumulating water.

Prioritize visibility:

Enhance your visibility in heavy rain by turning on your headlights. Watch out for vehicles in blind spots, as rain-smeared windows can obscure them.

Watch out for slippery roads:

Be extra careful during the first half hour after rain begins. Grime and oil on the road surface mix with water to make the road slippery.

Keep a safe distance from large vehicles:

Don't follow large trucks or buses too closely. The spray created by their large tires reduces your vision. Take care when passing them as well; if you must pass, do so quickly and safely.

Mind your windshield wipers:

• Heavy rain can overload the wiper blades. When visibility is so limited that the edges of the road or other vehicles cannot be seen at a safe distance, it is time to pull over and wait for the rain to ease up. It is best to stop at rest areas or other protected areas.

• When stopping by the roadside is your only option, position your vehicle as far off the road as possible, ideally beyond guardrails. Keep your headlights on and activate emergency flashers to alert other drivers of your position.

In the face of heavy rain, these precautions can make a significant difference in ensuring your safety on the road. Remember to stay informed about weather conditions and heed guidance from local authorities for a secure journey.

Source: The National Weather Service