Fire weather watch affecting Northeast Georgia Saturday

By The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

The National Weather Service issued a fire weather watch at 2:11 p.m. on Friday valid for Saturday between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. The watch is for Rabun, Habersham, Stephens, Franklin, Hart and Elbert counties.

Expect winds to be southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph during the morning the shifting to the northwest during the afternoon and humidity 20 to 25 percent in the mountain valleys up to 35 percent on the ridge tops. 15 to 25 percent elsewhere.

"A dry cold front crosses the area Saturday with very gusty and shifting winds. Low relative humidity values remain across the area as well. The combination of these factors may lead to dangerous fire weather conditions," says the NWS. "Any fire that develops will catch and spread quickly. Outdoor burning is not recommended."

A fire weather watch means that critical fire weather conditions are possible. Listen for later forecasts and possible red flag warnings.

Source: The National Weather Service

