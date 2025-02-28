Atlanta Weather
Fire weather watch affecting Augusta metropolitan area Saturday

By The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
18 minutes ago

A fire weather watch was issued by the National Weather Service on Friday at 3:40 p.m. valid for Saturday between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. The watch is for Lincoln, McDuffie, Columbia, Richmond and Burke counties.

Residents can expect winds to be west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph and relative humidity as low as 20 percent.

According to the NWS, a fire weather watch means that critical fire weather conditions are possible. Listen for later forecasts and possible red flag warnings.

Source: The National Weather Service

