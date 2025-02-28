Fire weather watch affecting Augusta metropolitan area Saturday

A fire weather watch was issued by the National Weather Service on Friday at 3:40 p.m. valid for Saturday between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. The watch is for Lincoln, McDuffie, Columbia, Richmond and Burke counties.

Residents can expect winds to be west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph and relative humidity as low as 20 percent.

According to the NWS, a fire weather watch means that critical fire weather conditions are possible. Listen for later forecasts and possible red flag warnings.