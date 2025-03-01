Fire warning issued for Northeast Georgia until Saturday night

What is the significance of a red flag warning?

A red flag warning implies that either extreme fire weather conditions are currently taking place or will occur shortly, according to the NWS. Warm temperatures, very low humidities, and stronger winds are expected to combine to produce an increased risk of fire to spread rapidly.

What should you do under a red flag warning?

During a red flag warning, it is crucial to exercise extreme caution and be prepared to take immediate action in case a fire starts. The NWS offers these steps you can take to lower the risk of fires igniting and ensure your safety:

1. Bolster burn barrel safety:

If burning is permitted in your area, ensure that all burn barrels have a weighted metal cover, complete with holes no larger than 3/4 of an inch.

2. Responsible disposal of smoking materials:

Steer clear of haphazardly discarding lit cigarette butts and avoid flinging cigarettes or matches from moving vehicles. These innocuous-seeming actions can kindle dry vegetation, potentially spawning a wildfire.

3. Properly extinguish outdoor fires:

To thwart accidental fires, diligently extinguish all outdoor fires. Suffocate them with an ample deluge of water and stir to ensure complete cooling. Submerge charcoal in water until it's entirely devoid of heat. Never leave live charcoal unattended.

4. Never leave fires unattended:

Avoid abandoning any fire without supervision. Even minor sparks or drifting embers can incite nearby foliage or grass, setting off a rapidly spreading fire.

Understanding the gravity of a red flag warning and adhering to these precautions is pivotal in mitigating the risk of wildfires during these perilous conditions. Prioritize safety, stay well-informed, and act responsibly to safeguard lives and property.

Source: The National Weather Service