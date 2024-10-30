Breaking: More than half million early voters in Georgia didn’t vote in 2020
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Weather

Expect dense fog in Columbia and Richmond counties Wednesday morning

ajc.com

By The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

A report from the National Weather Service was issued on Wednesday at 7:02 a.m. for dense fog until 10 a.m.

"Patchy dense fog has developed across the Midlands and portions of the Central Savannah River Area. Visibilities may drop to a quarter mile or less at times. Motorists are urged to use caution as rapidly changing visibilities can cause hazardous travel," says the NWS.

Fog safety: Tips from the NWS for safe travels

If you must drive in foggy conditions, keep the following safety tips in mind:

Reduce speed:

• Slow down and allocate extra time for your trip to reach your destination safely.

Visibility matters:

• Ensure your vehicle is visible to others by using low-beam headlights, which also activate your taillights. If available, employ your fog lights.

Avoid high-beams:

• Refrain from using high-beam lights, as they create glare, making it more difficult for you to see what’s ahead of you on the road.

Maintain safe gaps:

• Leave a safe distance between you and the vehicle in front of you to account for sudden stops or changes in the traffic pattern.

Stay in your lane:

• To ensure you are staying in the correct lane, use the road's lane markings as a guide.

Zero visibility protocol:

• In cases of near-zero visibility due to dense fog, activate your hazard lights and seek a safe spot, like a nearby business parking lot, to pull over and stop.

No parking options:

• If no designated parking area is available, pull your vehicle as far off the road as possible. Once stationary, deactivate all lights except the hazard flashers, engage the emergency brake, and release the brake pedal to ensure your tail lights remain unlit, minimizing the chance of other drivers colliding with your stationary vehicle.

By adhering to these NWS recommendations, you can navigate foggy conditions with greater safety, mitigating the risk of accidents and prioritizing your well-being.

Source: The National Weather Service

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

After the clocks ‘fall back,’ this is the most dangerous time to drive
Placeholder Image

TNS

Six Georgia cities to split $13M in grants to help replace aging gas pipelines
Placeholder Image

Jason Getz/AJC

Make a plan to vote, then work to find common ground2h ago
Placeholder Image

AP

Suspected drunken driver arrested after passing Harris' motorcade the wrong way in...
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Freeze warning: Tips on protecting your home, plants and pets
How and when to protect your pipes from freezing
Update: The current wind advisory will be expiring at 7 p.m.
Featured
Placeholder Image

Special

Candidates in this new majority-Black district in Georgia say campaign ads are racist and...
Debut Michelin Guide Atlanta features 5 one-star restaurants
Georgia defense faces another challenge vs. mobile QB