Effingham County under a tropical storm warning until Wednesday evening

* LOCATIONS AFFECTED

- Springfield

- Rincon

- Clyo

* WIND

- LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Tropical storm force winds remain possible

- Peak Wind Forecast: 20-30 mph with gusts to 45 mph

- THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 39 to 57 mph

- The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment.

- PLAN: Plan for hazardous wind of equivalent tropical storm force.

- PREPARE: Efforts to protect property should now be underway. Prepare for limited wind damage.

- ACT: Act now to complete preparations before the wind becomes hazardous.

- POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited

- Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about.

- Large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted.

- Some roads impassable due to debris, particularly within urban or heavily wooded locations. Hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways, especially for high profile vehicles.

- Isolated to scattered power and communications outages.

* FLOODING RAIN

- LATEST LOCAL FORECAST:

- Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 2-4 inches, with locally higher amounts

- THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for moderate flooding rain

- The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment.

- PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for moderate flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are possible.

- PREPARE: Consider protective actions if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding.

- ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action may result in serious injury or loss of life.

- POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant

- Moderate rainfall flooding could prompt some rescues.

- Rivers and tributaries could quickly become swollen with swifter currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially in normally vulnerable spots. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches overflow.

- Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations. Several places could experience expanded areas of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures.

* TORNADO

- LATEST LOCAL FORECAST:

- Situation is very favorable for tornadoes

- THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for many tornadoes

- The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment.

- PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for many tornadoes with some possibly intense having larger damage paths.

- PREPARE: Those living in manufactured homes or on boats should prepare to relocate to safe shelter before hazardous weather arrives.

- ACT: Listen for tornado watches and warnings. If a tornado warning is issued, be ready to shelter quickly.

- POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Extensive

- Numerous tornadoes can greatly hinder the execution of emergency plans.

- Tornadoes could produce pockets of extensive destruction, power loss, and communications failures. In some locations, tornado winds and deadly projectiles demolish sturdy buildings, sweep away structures upon weak foundations, obliterate mobile homes, snap off and uproot large trees, lift vehicles off the ground and throw with distance, and destroy small boats destroyed.

Source: The National Weather Service