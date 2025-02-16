Update: Dense fog advisory issued for Georgia early Sunday morning

On Sunday at 3:30 a.m. an updated dense fog advisory was issued by the National Weather Service in effect until 5 a.m. The advisory is for Pickens, Dawson, Cherokee, Forsyth, Hall, Banks, Jackson, Madison, Gwinnett, Barrow, Clarke, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Wilkes and Walton counties.
The NWS says, "Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog."
"Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous," describes the NWS. "Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Secure outdoor objects. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you."
Fog safety: Tips from the NWS for safe travels
When a dense fog advisory is issued for your area, it means that widespread dense fog has developed and visibility can plummet to a quarter-mile or less. These conditions pose challenges for travel, so exercise extra caution on the road or consider postponing your trip if possible.
If driving through fog becomes inevitable, remember these safety guidelines:
Reduce speed:
Slow down and allow extra travel time to reach your destination safely.
Visibility priority:
Ensure your vehicle is visible to others by using low-beam headlights, which also activate your taillights. If you have fog lights, use them.
Avoid high-beams:
Refrain from using high-beam headlights, as they create glare that impairs your visibility on the road.
Keep your distance:
Maintain a generous following distance to account for abrupt stops or shifting traffic patterns.
Stay in your lane:
Use the road's lane markings as a guide to staying in the correct lane.
Zero visibility strategy:
In cases of near-zero visibility due to dense fog, initiate your hazard lights and locate a secure spot, such as a nearby business parking area, to pull over and come to a halt.
Limited parking options:
If there is no parking lot or driveway to pull into, pull your vehicle off to the side of the road as far as possible. Once you come to a stop, turn off all lights except your hazard flashing lights, set the emergency brake, and take your foot off of the brake pedal to be sure the tail lights are not illuminated so that other drivers don't mistakenly run into you.
By adhering to these recommendations from the NWS, you can navigate foggy conditions more safely, reducing the risk of accidents and ensuring your well-being.
Source: The National Weather Service
