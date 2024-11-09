Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Weather

Dense fog advisory for Southeast Georgia until Saturday morning

ajc.com

By The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
20 minutes ago

A dense fog advisory was issued by the National Weather Service on Saturday at 1:17 a.m. in effect until 9 a.m. The advisory is for Inland Bryan, Coastal Bryan, Inland Chatham and Coastal Chatham as well as Tattnall, Evans, Long, Liberty and McIntosh counties.

The NWS adds, "Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog."

"Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous," comments the NWS. "If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you."

Fog safety: Tips from the NWS for safe travels

If a dense fog advisory is issued for your area, it means that widespread dense fog has developed and visibility often drops to just a quarter-mile or less. These conditions can make driving challenging, so exercise extreme caution on the road, and if possible, consider delaying your trip.

If driving through fog becomes inevitable, remember these safety guidelines:

Moderate your speed:

Slow down and allow extra travel time to reach your destination safely.

Visibility priority:

Ensure your vehicle is visible to others by using low-beam headlights, which also activate your taillights. If you have fog lights, use them.

Avoid high-beams:

Refrain from using high-beam headlights, as they create glare that impairs your visibility on the road.

Keep a safe distance:

Maintain a significant following distance to account for abrupt stops or shifts in traffic patterns.

Stay in your lane:

Use the road's lane markings as a guide to staying in the correct lane.

Zero visibility protocol:

In cases of near-zero visibility due to dense fog, activate your hazard lights and seek a safe spot, like a nearby business parking lot, to pull over and stop.

Limited parking options:

If no designated parking area is available, pull your vehicle as far off the road as possible. Once stationary, deactivate all lights except the hazard flashers, engage the emergency brake, and release the brake pedal to ensure your tail lights remain unlit, minimizing the chance of other drivers colliding with your stationary vehicle.

By adhering to these NWS precautions, you can navigate foggy conditions more safely, reducing the likelihood of accidents and ensuring your personal safety.

Source: The National Weather Service

