Dense fog advisory for Northeast Georgia for Sunday

The National Weather Service issued a dense fog advisory at 11:50 p.m. on Saturday valid for Sunday between midnight and 5 a.m. The advisory is for Rabun, Habersham, Stephens, Franklin, Hart and Elbert counties.
The NWS adds, "Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog."
"Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous," explains the NWS. "Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio or your favorite source of weather information for the latest updates If driving, slow down, use low-beam headlights and fog lamps, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you."
Guidance from the NWS for navigating foggy conditions
When a dense fog advisory is issued for your area, it means that widespread dense fog has developed and visibility can plummet to a quarter-mile or less. These conditions pose challenges for travel, so exercise extra caution on the road or consider postponing your trip if possible.
If driving through fog becomes inevitable, remember these safety guidelines:
Reduce speed:
Slow down and allocate extra time for your trip to reach your destination safely.
Visibility priority:
Ensure your vehicle is visible to others by using low-beam headlights, which also activate your taillights. If available, employ your fog lights.
Avoid high-beams:
Refrain from using high-beam lights, as they create glare, making it more difficult for you to see what’s ahead of you on the road.
Keep a safe distance:
Leave a safe distance between you and the vehicle in front of you to account for sudden stops or changes in the traffic pattern.
Stay in your lane:
Use the road's lane markings as a guide to staying in the correct lane.
Visibility near zero:
In cases of near-zero visibility due to dense fog, activate your hazard lights and seek a safe spot, like a nearby business parking lot, to pull over and stop.
No parking options:
If no designated parking area is available, pull your vehicle as far off the road as possible. Once stationary, deactivate all lights except the hazard flashers, engage the emergency brake, and release the brake pedal to ensure your tail lights are not illuminated, reducing the risk of other drivers colliding with your stationary vehicle.
By adhering to these recommendations from the NWS, you can navigate foggy conditions more safely, reducing the risk of accidents and ensuring your well-being.
Source: The National Weather Service
