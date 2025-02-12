Update: Dense fog advisory issued for Georgia Wednesday morning

On Wednesday at 6:41 a.m. the National Weather Service issued an updated dense fog advisory in effect until 9 a.m. The advisory is for Inland Bryan, Coastal Bryan, Inland Chatham and Coastal Chatham as well as Jenkins, Screven, Candler, Bulloch, Effingham, Tattnall, Evans, Long, Liberty and McIntosh counties.
The NWS states, "Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog."
"Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous," says the NWS. "If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you."
Guidance from the NWS for navigating foggy conditions
When a dense fog advisory is issued for your area, it means that widespread dense fog has developed and visibility can plummet to a quarter-mile or less. These conditions pose challenges for travel, so exercise extra caution on the road or consider postponing your trip if possible.
If you must venture out in foggy conditions, keep these safety tips from the NWS in mind:
Moderate your speed:
Slow down and allow extra travel time to reach your destination safely.
Visibility priority:
Ensure your vehicle is visible to others by using low-beam headlights, which also activate your taillights. If you have fog lights, use them.
Avoid high-beams:
Refrain from using high-beam headlights, as they create glare that impairs your visibility on the road.
Keep a safe distance:
Maintain a significant following distance to account for abrupt stops or shifts in traffic patterns.
Stay in your lane:
Use the road's lane markings as a guide to staying in the correct lane.
Zero visibility protocol:
In extremely dense fog where visibility is near zero, the best course of action is to first turn on your hazard lights, then simply pull into a safe location such as a parking lot of a local business, and stop.
Limited parking options:
If no designated parking area is available, pull your vehicle as far off the road as possible. Once stationary, deactivate all lights except the hazard flashers, engage the emergency brake, and release the brake pedal to ensure your tail lights are not illuminated, reducing the risk of other drivers colliding with your stationary vehicle.
By adhering to these precautions from the NWS, you can navigate foggy conditions more safely, reducing the likelihood of accidents and ensuring your personal safety.
Source: The National Weather Service
At least it’s not snow? Metro Atlanta gets douse of rain amid flood watch
While Atlanta will get between 1 and 2 inches of rain, most of North Georgia will see 3 to 5 inches by Thursday. Some isolated areas could get as much as 7 inches.
Atlanta tops the nation with major 4th grade reading gains. This program could be why
Fourth graders in Atlanta Public Schools made significant progress in national math and reading tests. Now the district will expand its reading program to middle schools.
3 Braves prospects who could emerge in 2025
Here are several Atlanta Braves farmhands who could put themselves firmly on the radar this year.