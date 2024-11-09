Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Weather

Dense fog advisory affecting Georgia until Saturday morning

ajc.com

By The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

On Saturday at 5:11 a.m. a dense fog advisory was issued by the National Weather Service in effect until 9 a.m. The advisory is for Jeff Davis, Bacon, Pierce, Brantley, Camden, Ware and Charlton counties.

The NWS states, "Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog."

"Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous," adds the NWS. "If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you."

Guidance from the NWS for navigating foggy conditions

If a dense fog advisory is issued for your area, it means that widespread dense fog has developed and visibility often drops to just a quarter-mile or less. These conditions can make driving challenging, so exercise extreme caution on the road, and if possible, consider delaying your trip.

If you must venture out in foggy conditions, keep these safety tips from the NWS in mind:

Reduce speed:

Slow down and allocate extra travel time to reach your destination safely.

Visibility matters:

Ensure your vehicle is visible to others by using low-beam headlights, which also activate your taillights. If you have fog lights, use them.

Avoid high-beams:

Refrain from using high-beam lights, as they create glare, making it more difficult for you to see what’s ahead of you on the road.

Keep your distance:

Leave a safe distance between you and the vehicle in front of you to account for sudden stops or changes in the traffic pattern.

Stay in your lane:

To ensure you are staying in the correct lane, use the road's lane markings as a guide.

Zero visibility strategy:

In cases of near-zero visibility due to dense fog, activate your hazard lights and seek a safe spot, like a nearby business parking lot, to pull over and stop.

No parking options:

If no designated parking area is available, pull your vehicle as far off the road as possible. Once stationary, deactivate all lights except the hazard flashers, engage the emergency brake, and release the brake pedal to ensure your tail lights remain unlit, minimizing the chance of other drivers colliding with your stationary vehicle.

By adhering to these NWS recommendations, you can navigate foggy conditions more safely, reducing the risk of accidents and ensuring your well-being.

Source: The National Weather Service

