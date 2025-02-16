Update: Dense fog advisory affecting Lincoln County early Sunday morning

On Sunday at 2:45 a.m. an updated dense fog advisory was issued by the National Weather Service in effect until 5 a.m. for Lincoln County.
The NWS adds, "Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog."
"Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous," explains the NWS. "Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Secure outdoor objects. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you."
Fog safety: Tips from the NWS for safe travels
If a dense fog advisory is issued for your area, it means that widespread dense fog has developed and visibility often drops to just a quarter-mile or less. These conditions can make driving challenging, so exercise extreme caution on the road, and if possible, consider delaying your trip.
If driving in fog becomes unavoidable, remember these safety tips:
Moderate your speed:
Slow down and allocate extra travel time to reach your destination safely.
Visibility matters:
Ensure your vehicle is visible to others by using low-beam headlights, which also activate your taillights. If you have fog lights, use them.
Avoid high-beams:
Refrain from using high-beam headlights, as they create glare that impairs your visibility on the road.
Keep your distance:
Keep a considerable following distance to account for sudden stops or shifts in traffic patterns.
Stay in your lane:
Use the road's lane markings as a guide to remaining in the correct lane.
Visibility near zero:
In extremely dense fog where visibility is near zero, the best course of action is to first turn on your hazard lights, then simply pull into a safe location such as a parking lot of a local business, and stop.
No parking options:
If no designated parking area is available, pull your vehicle as far off the road as possible. Once stationary, deactivate all lights except the hazard flashers, engage the emergency brake, and release the brake pedal to ensure your tail lights remain unlit, minimizing the chance of other drivers colliding with your stationary vehicle.
By adhering to these recommendations from the NWS, you can navigate foggy conditions more safely, reducing the risk of accidents and ensuring your well-being.
Source: The National Weather Service
