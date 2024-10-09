Atlanta Weather

Columbia and Richmond counties under a wind advisory Thursday

ajc.com

By The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
3 minutes ago

On Wednesday at 1:35 p.m. a wind advisory was issued by the National Weather Service valid for Thursday between 4 a.m. and 8 p.m.

The NWS says, "Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph expected."

"These wind gusts could cause trees damaged or leaning due to Helene to fall, resulting in isolated power outages across the area," states the NWS. "Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Secure outdoor objects."

Source: The National Weather Service

