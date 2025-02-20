Cold weather advisory for Southwest Georgia for Friday

A cold weather advisory was issued by the National Weather Service on Thursday at 1:45 a.m. valid for Friday between 1 a.m. and 10 a.m. The advisory is for Quitman, Clay, Randolph, Calhoun, Terrell, Lee and Early counties.

The NWS says, "Very cold wind chills as low as 13 expected."

"Wind chill values can lead to hypothermia with prolonged exposure. Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing," explains the NWS. "Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Keep pets indoors as much as possible. Make sure outdoor animals have a warm, dry shelter, food, and unfrozen water. Make frequent checks on older family, friends, and neighbors. Ensure portable heaters are used correctly. Do not use generators or grills inside. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing."