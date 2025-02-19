Breaking: 1 killed, 1 in custody after incident near Gwinnett McDonald’s
Cold weather advisory for Georgia until Thursday morning

By The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
33 minutes ago

On Wednesday at 2:29 p.m. a cold weather advisory was issued by the National Weather Service valid from 10 p.m. until Thursday 10 a.m. The advisory is for Dade, Walker, Catoosa, Whitfield, Murray, Fannin, Gilmer, Union, Towns, Chattooga, Gordon, Pickens, Dawson, Lumpkin, White, Floyd, Bartow, Cherokee, Forsyth, Hall, Banks, Jackson, Madison, Polk, Paulding, Cobb, Fulton, Gwinnett, Barrow, Clarke, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Wilkes, Haralson, Carroll, Douglas, DeKalb, Rockdale, Walton, Newton, Morgan, Greene, Taliaferro, Heard, Coweta, Fayette, Clayton, Spalding, Henry, Butts, Jasper, Putnam, Hancock, Warren, Troup, Meriwether, Pike, Upson, Lamar, Monroe, Jones, Baldwin, Washington, Glascock, Jefferson, Harris, Talbot, Taylor, Crawford, Bibb, Twiggs, Wilkinson, Johnson, Emanuel, Muscogee, Chattahoochee, Marion, Schley, Macon, Peach, Houston, Bleckley, Laurens, Treutlen, Stewart, Webster, Sumter, Dooly, Crisp, Pulaski, Wilcox, Dodge, Telfair, Wheeler, Montgomery and Toombs counties.

The NWS says, "Very cold wind chills as low as 5 above expected."

"Frostbite and hypothermia will occur if unprotected skin is exposed to these temperatures. An extended period of cold temperatures could cause pipes to burst," comments the NWS. "Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves."

Understanding cold weather alerts

Cold weather advisory: Be Aware. A cold weather advisory is issued when seasonably cold air temperatures or wind chill values, but not extremely cold values, are expected or occurring. Be sure you and your loved ones dress appropriately and cover exposed skin when venturing outdoors.

Extreme cold warning: Take Action! An extreme cold warning is issued when dangerously cold air temperatures or wind chill values are expected or occurring. If you are in an area with an extreme cold warning, avoid going outside. If you have to go outside, dress in layers, cover exposed skin, and make sure at least one other person knows your whereabouts. Update them when you arrive safely at your destination.

Extreme cold watch: Be Prepared. An extreme cold watch is issued when dangerously cold air temperatures or wind chill values are possible. As with a warning, adjust your plans to avoid being outside during the coldest parts of the day. Make sure your car has at least half a tank of gas, and update your winter survival kit.

Source: The National Weather Service

