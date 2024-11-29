Atlanta Weather
Coastal Bryan and Coastal Chatham under a frost advisory Saturday

By The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

On Friday at 6:03 p.m. a frost advisory was issued by the National Weather Service valid for Saturday between 1 a.m. and 9 a.m.

The NWS comments, "Temperatures in the mid 30s will result in frost formation."

"Frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation. Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered," states the NWS. "Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold."

What to do if there is a frost advisory

Frost advisories are issued from May to October (but can be extended if necessary) when temperatures, winds, and sky cover are favorable for frost development. This is most likely to happen when the temperature is 36 degrees or less. In some cases, the frost is severe enough to end the growing season and is then referred to as a 'killing frost'.

According to the NWS, if a frost advisory is issued for your area, cover up sensitive plants before the sun sets so that it can help retain heat near the plants, or move the plants indoors for the night, if possible.

Source: The National Weather Service

