Update: Chatham County under a tropical storm watch until 1 a.m. Tuesday

An updated tropical storm watch was issued by the National Weather Service on Monday at 5:16 p.m.

"A Storm Surge Watch means life-threatening inundation, from rising water moving inland from the coastline, is possible somewhere within this area within the next 48 hours A Tropical Storm Watch means tropical storm-force winds are possible somewhere within this area within the next 48 hours WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 25-35 mph with gusts to 45 mph," states the NWS.

Source: The National Weather Service