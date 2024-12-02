Camden County under a freeze warning Tuesday

A freeze warning was issued by the National Weather Service on Monday at 2:54 a.m. valid for Tuesday between 1 a.m. and 9 a.m.

The NWS comments, "Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 degrees expected."

"Appropriate action should be taken to ensure tender vegetation and outdoor pets have adequate protection from the cold temperatures. Young children, the elderly and the homeless are especially vulnerable to the cold. Take measures to protect them. Frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation. Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered," says the NWS. "To prevent water pipes from freezing; wrap or drain or allow them to drip slowly. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold."