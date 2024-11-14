Camden County under a coastal flood advisory until early Saturday evening

• Flash flood warning: Take action!

A flash flood warning is issued when a flash flood is imminent or occurring. If you are in a flood-prone area, move immediately to high ground. A flash flood is a sudden violent flood that can take from minutes to hours to develop. It is even possible to experience a flash flood in areas not immediately receiving rain.

• Flood warning: Take action!

A flood warning is declared when flooding is on the verge of happening or is already underway.

• Flood advisory: Be aware:

A flood advisory is issued when flooding is not expected to be bad enough to issue a warning. However, it may cause significant inconvenience, and if caution is not exercised, it could lead to situations that may threaten life and/or property.

• Flood watch: Be prepared:

A flood watch is issued when conditions are favorable for flooding. It does not mean flooding will occur, but it is possible.

Staying safe during a flood: Recommendations from the NWS

Floods can pose a significant threat, especially if you live in a flood-prone area or find yourself camping in a low-lying region. To ensure your safety, the NWS offers essential flood safety guidelines:

Move to higher ground:

If you're in a flood-prone area, or if you're camping in a low-lying spot, move to higher ground as a first step.

Adhere to evacuation orders:

If local authorities issue an evacuation order, heed it promptly. Prior to leaving, secure your home by locking it.

Disconnect utilities and appliances:

If time permits, disconnect your utilities and appliances. This precaution minimizes electrical hazards during flooding.

Avoid basements and submerged areas:

Steer clear of basements or rooms where water has submerged electrical outlets or cords. This helps prevent electrical accidents.

Evacuate promptly for safety:

If you notice sparks or hear buzzing, crackling, snapping, or popping sounds, evacuate without delay. Do not enter water that may carry an electrical charge.

Stay away from floodwaters:

Never attempt to walk through floodwaters, even if they appear shallow. Just 6 inches of fast-moving water can forcefully sweep you off your feet.

Seek high ground if trapped:

In the event you become trapped by moving water, make your way to the highest point available and contact emergency services by calling 911.

When heavy rain occurs, there is a potential for flooding, particularly in areas that are low-lying or prone to floods. It is crucial to never drive through water on the road, even if it appears shallow. According to the NWS, as little as 12 inches of fast-flowing water can carry away most vehicles. Stay safe by being prepared and informed.

Source: The National Weather Service