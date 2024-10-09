Bryan County under a tropical storm warning until Wednesday afternoon

* LOCATIONS AFFECTED

- Fort McAllister

* WIND

- LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Tropical storm force winds remain possible

- Peak Wind Forecast: 15-25 mph with gusts to 35 mph

- THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 39 to 57 mph

- The wind threat has increased from the previous assessment.

- PLAN: The sustained wind should remain less than tropical storm force. Conditions may still be gusty.

- PREPARE: Listen for any instructions from local officials.

- ACT: Ensure emergency readiness should the forecast change.

- REALIZED IMPACTS: Being Assessed

- Little to no additional wind impacts expected. Community officials are now assessing the extent of actual wind impacts accordingly.

* STORM SURGE

- LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Life-threatening storm surge possible

- Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 2-4 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas

- Window of concern: Thursday morning until Friday evening

- THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for storm surge flooding greater than 3 feet above ground

- The storm surge threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment.

- PLAN: Plan for life-threatening storm surge flooding of greater than 3 feet above ground.

- PREPARE: Evacuation efforts and flood preparations should soon be brought to completion before conditions become unsafe.

- ACT: Leave immediately if evacuation orders are given for your area to avoid being cut off from emergency services or needlessly risk lives.

- POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant

- Areas of inundation of saltwater along immediate shorelines and in low-lying spots farther inland near rivers and creeks, with storm surge flooding accentuated by waves. Damage to several buildings, mainly near the coast.

- Sections of near-shore escape routes and secondary roads become weakened or washed out, especially in normally vulnerable low spots.

- Moderate to major beach erosion with heavy surf breaching dunes. Strong and numerous rip currents.

- Minor to moderate damage to marinas, docks, boardwalks, and piers. Several small craft broken away from moorings, especially in unprotected anchorages. Some navigation aids possibly displaced well off station, creating difficult navigation near inlets and waterways.

* FLOODING RAIN

- LATEST LOCAL FORECAST:

- Peak Rainfall Amounts: No significant rainfall forecast

- THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Little or no potential for flooding rain

- The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment.

- PLAN: There is little or no potential for flooding rain.

- PREPARE: Little to no preparations are needed to protect against flooding rain at this time.

- ACT: Monitor for changes to the forecast.

- POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Little to None

- Little to no potential impacts from heavy rainfall.

* TORNADO

- LATEST LOCAL FORECAST:

- Situation is unfavorable for tornadoes

- THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Tornadoes not expected

- The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment.

- PLAN: Tornadoes are not expected. Showers and thunderstorms with gusty winds may still occur.

- PREPARE: Little to no preparations needed to protect against tornadoes at this time. Keep informed of the latest tornado situation.

- ACT: Listen for changes in the forecast.

- POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Little to None

- Little to no potential impacts from tornadoes.

Source: The National Weather Service