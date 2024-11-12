Brace for dense fog in Georgia until Tuesday morning

If you must venture out in foggy conditions, keep these safety tips from the NWS in mind:

Moderate your speed:

• Slow down and allocate extra travel time to reach your destination safely.

Visibility matters:

• Ensure your vehicle is visible to others by using low-beam headlights, which also activate your taillights. If available, employ your fog lights.

Avoid high-beams:

• Refrain from using high-beam headlights, as they create glare that impairs your visibility on the road.

Keep your distance:

• Maintain a generous following distance to account for abrupt stops or shifting traffic patterns.

Stay in your lane:

• Use the road's lane markings as a guide to staying in the correct lane.

Visibility near zero:

• In cases of near-zero visibility due to dense fog, activate your hazard lights and seek a safe spot, like a nearby business parking lot, to pull over and stop.

Limited parking options:

• If no designated parking area is available, pull your vehicle as far off the road as possible. Once stationary, deactivate all lights except the hazard flashers, engage the emergency brake, and release the brake pedal to ensure your tail lights are not illuminated, reducing the risk of other drivers colliding with your stationary vehicle.

By adhering to these NWS precautions, you can navigate foggy conditions more safely, reducing the likelihood of accidents and ensuring your personal safety.

Source: The National Weather Service