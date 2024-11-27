Update: Brace for dense fog in Georgia until 1 a.m. Wednesday

The National Weather Service issued an updated weather alert at 9:49 p.m. on Tuesday for dense fog until Wednesday at 1 a.m. The alert is for Inland Bryan, Coastal Bryan and Inland Chatham as well as Jenkins, Screven, Candler, Bulloch, Effingham, Tattnall, Evans, Long, Liberty and McIntosh counties.
"Satellite, surface observations and weather spotter reports show areas of fog are starting to develop across portions of interior Southeast Georgia and Southeast South Carolina. Conditions will remain favorable for the fog to expand through 1 a.m., becoming locally dense at times with visibilities 1/4 mile or less. If dense fog becomes more widespread, a Dense Fog Advisory may be issued. The nature of the fog is such that visibilities will vary greatly over short distances with the risk for locally dense fog being the greatest near bodies of water and other low-lying areas such as rivers, marshes, swamps and large ditches. Motorists should remain alert for these conditions overnight," states the NWS.
The NWS states, "Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio All Hazards, TV or your local news source for the latest information from the National Weather Service."
Fog safety: Tips from the NWS for safe travels
If you need to drive through fog, remember these safety guidelines:
Moderate your speed:
• Slow down and allow extra travel time to reach your destination safely.
Visibility matters:
• Ensure your vehicle is visible to others by using low-beam headlights, which automatically activate your taillights. Utilize fog lights if your vehicle is equipped with them.
Avoid high-beams:
• Refrain from using high-beam lights, as they create glare, making it more difficult for you to see what’s ahead of you on the road.
Maintain safe gaps:
• Maintain a generous following distance to account for abrupt stops or shifting traffic patterns.
Stay in your lane:
• Use the road's lane markings as a guide to remaining in the correct lane.
Zero visibility strategy:
• In situations of near-zero visibility due to dense fog, activate your hazard lights and seek a secure location, such as a nearby business's parking lot, to pull over and come to a stop.
Limited parking options:
• If no designated parking area is available, pull your vehicle as far off the road as possible. Once stationary, deactivate all lights except the hazard flashers, engage the emergency brake, and release the brake pedal to ensure your tail lights remain unlit, minimizing the chance of other drivers colliding with your stationary vehicle.
By adhering to these recommendations from the NWS, you can navigate foggy conditions with greater safety, mitigating the risk of accidents and prioritizing your well-being.
Source: The National Weather Service