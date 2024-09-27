Atlanta Weather

Bibb County under a wind advisory until Friday evening

ajc.com

By The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

On Friday at 10:57 a.m. the National Weather Service issued a wind advisory valid for Friday between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.

The NWS says to expect, "Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected."

"Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and additional power outages may result," describes the NWS. "Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution."

Source: The National Weather Service

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Wind advisory affecting Glynn County until Friday afternoon1h ago
Placeholder Image

Wind advisory affecting Georgia until Friday night1h ago
Placeholder Image

Update: Tropical storm watch affecting Gwinnett County until Wednesday night
Placeholder Image

Update: Tropical storm watch affecting Henry County until Wednesday night
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Update: Flood warning issued for Cobb and Fulton counties until further notice14m ago
Update: Tropical cyclone statement for Georgia until Friday evening19m ago
Update: Rip current statement issued for Bryan and Chatham counties until Friday evening50m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Ben Gray for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

LIVE UPDATES
Helene in Georgia: 11 dead, flooding widespread, over 1 million without power23m ago
Children’s Healthcare to move all Egleston patients to new hospital Sunday
Judge halts Sapelo Island zoning referendum in blow to Gullah Geechee residents