Atlanta Weather

Be prepared for fog in Bryan County until Friday morning

ajc.com

By The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
18 minutes ago

A weather alert was issued by the National Weather Service on Friday at 5:35 a.m. for fog until 9 a.m.

"Areas of fog will be found across portions of southeast Georgia through 9 a.m. this morning. The fog may be locally dense, reducing visibilities on area roadways to one quarter mile or less at times," according to the NWS.

The NWS states, "If driving, slow down and leave extra distance ahead of you in case a sudden stop is needed."

Navigating fog: Safety tips by the NWS

If you need to drive through fog, remember these safety guidelines:

Moderate your speed:

• Slow down and allocate extra time for your trip to reach your destination safely.

Visibility matters:

• Ensure your vehicle is visible to others by using low-beam headlights, which automatically activate your taillights. Utilize fog lights if your vehicle is equipped with them.

Avoid high-beams:

• Refrain from using high-beam headlights, as they create glare that impairs your visibility on the road.

Keep a safe distance:

• Leave a safe distance between you and the vehicle in front of you to account for sudden stops or changes in the traffic pattern.

Stay in your lane:

• Use the road's lane markings as a guide to staying in the correct lane.

Visibility near zero:

• In extremely dense fog where visibility is near zero, the best course of action is to first turn on your hazard lights, then simply pull into a safe location such as a parking lot of a local business, and stop.

Limited parking options:

• If no designated parking area is available, pull your vehicle as far off the road as possible. Once stationary, deactivate all lights except the hazard flashers, engage the emergency brake, and release the brake pedal to ensure your tail lights remain unlit, minimizing the chance of other drivers colliding with your stationary vehicle.

By adhering to these NWS recommendations, you can navigate foggy conditions with greater safety, mitigating the risk of accidents and prioritizing your well-being.

Source: The National Weather Service

