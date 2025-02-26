Be prepared for fire danger in Northeast Georgia until Wednesday evening

A report from the National Weather Service was issued on Wednesday at 3:24 a.m. for fire danger until 7 p.m. The alert is for Rabun, Habersham, Stephens, Franklin, Hart and Elbert counties.

"Dead brush and leaf litter, which can serve as fuels for wildfires, have steadily dried out over the past few days given a lack of rainfall and persistent warm, dry air over the region. Today will be another warm and dry day, with relative humidity falling below 25 percent for a few hours this afternoon. The combination of dry fuels and low relative humidity will lead to an increased danger of wildfires in northeast Georgia. Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities on whether you can burn today. If you do burn, use extreme caution since fires can quickly get out of hand under these conditions," says the NWS.

Source: The National Weather Service