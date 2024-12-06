Be prepared for fire danger in Northeast Georgia until Friday evening

A report was issued from the National Weather Service on Friday at 3:25 a.m. for fire danger until 6 p.m. The alert is for Rabun, Habersham, Stephens, Franklin, Hart and Elbert counties.

"With a very dry air mass in place across the area, relative humidity values will fall below 25 percent across Northeast Georgia this afternoon. northwest winds at 5 to 10 mph this morning will shift to the southwest this afternoon. This will lead to increased fire danger during the afternoon. Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities on whether you can burn today. If you do burn, use extreme caution since fires can quickly get out of hand under these conditions," according to the NWS.

Source: The National Weather Service