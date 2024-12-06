Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Weather

Be prepared for fire danger in Northeast Georgia until Friday evening

ajc.com
By The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

A report was issued from the National Weather Service on Friday at 3:25 a.m. for fire danger until 6 p.m. The alert is for Rabun, Habersham, Stephens, Franklin, Hart and Elbert counties.

"With a very dry air mass in place across the area, relative humidity values will fall below 25 percent across Northeast Georgia this afternoon. northwest winds at 5 to 10 mph this morning will shift to the southwest this afternoon. This will lead to increased fire danger during the afternoon. Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities on whether you can burn today. If you do burn, use extreme caution since fires can quickly get out of hand under these conditions," according to the NWS.

Source: The National Weather Service

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image
Weather alert issued for fire danger in Georgia until Thursday evening
Placeholder Image
Weather alert issued for fire danger in Georgia until Friday evening1h ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: Ben Hendren

Latest results from Tuesday’s Georgia runoff election
Placeholder Image
Warming centers open in metro Atlanta due to freezing temps
The Latest
Placeholder Image
Weather alert issued for fire danger in Georgia until Friday evening1h ago
Update: Freeze warning affecting Georgia until Friday morning
Update: Georgia under a freeze watch until Saturday morning
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Timeline: What to know about Druid Hills High School
Out-of-state travel for abortions increases among Georgia women
Weekend Predictions: Georgia becomes SEC champ, Falcons lose in Minnesota