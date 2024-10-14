Atlanta Weather

Be prepared for fire danger in Georgia until Monday evening

ajc.com

By The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

A report was issued from the National Weather Service on Monday at 3:58 a.m. for fire danger until 6 p.m. The alert is for Dawson, Floyd, Bartow, Cherokee, Forsyth, Hall, Paulding, Cobb, Fulton, Gwinnett, Barrow, Clarke, Oconee, Haralson, Carroll, Douglas, DeKalb, Rockdale, Walton, Newton, Coweta, Fayette, Clayton, Spalding, Henry, Butts, Bibb and Muscogee counties.

"Relative humidities of around 25 percent can be expected for around 4 hours this afternoon. Winds will be out of the northwest at 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 20 to 25 mph. With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected. Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside, use extreme caution," according to the NWS.

Source: The National Weather Service

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Georgia elections chief doesn't expect Helene damage to have big effect on voting in the...
Placeholder Image

Credit: Photo courtesy of Atlanta Motor Speedway

Floridians fleeing Milton: What to know if you’re headed to Georgia
Placeholder Image

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Florida is no stranger to hurricanes, but Milton could be historic
Placeholder Image

Credit: NOAA/NESDIS/STAR

Hurricane Milton barrels toward Florida, Georgia towns reeling from Helene
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Update: Rip current statement likely to expire at 8 p.m.
Update: Savannah under a flood warning until 2 a.m. Monday
Weather alert issued for dense fog in Inland Glynn and Coastal Glynn until Sunday morning
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Illustration by ArLuther Lee

Without MARTA, suburban transit referendums aim to defy history
After Apalachee, Republican lawmakers split on gun safety rules
Here’s how the polls, experts and gamblers see the presidential election in Georgia