Be prepared for fire danger in Georgia until Monday evening

A report was issued from the National Weather Service on Monday at 3:58 a.m. for fire danger until 6 p.m. The alert is for Dawson, Floyd, Bartow, Cherokee, Forsyth, Hall, Paulding, Cobb, Fulton, Gwinnett, Barrow, Clarke, Oconee, Haralson, Carroll, Douglas, DeKalb, Rockdale, Walton, Newton, Coweta, Fayette, Clayton, Spalding, Henry, Butts, Bibb and Muscogee counties.

"Relative humidities of around 25 percent can be expected for around 4 hours this afternoon. Winds will be out of the northwest at 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 20 to 25 mph. With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected. Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside, use extreme caution," according to the NWS.

