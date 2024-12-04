Augusta metropolitan area under a lake wind advisory Thursday

A lake wind advisory was issued by the National Weather Service on Wednesday at 3:03 a.m. valid for Thursday between 1 a.m. and 4 p.m. The advisory is for Lincoln, McDuffie, Columbia, Richmond and Burke counties.

The NWS says, "West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph expected."

"Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft," explains the NWS. "Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft."