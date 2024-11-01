Anticipate dense fog in Augusta metropolitan area Friday morning

If you must drive in foggy conditions, keep the following safety tips in mind:

Moderate your speed:

• Slow down and allocate extra travel time to reach your destination safely.

Visibility matters:

• Ensure your vehicle is visible to others by using low-beam headlights, which automatically activate your taillights. Utilize fog lights if your vehicle is equipped with them.

Avoid high-beams:

• Refrain from using high-beam headlights, as they create glare that impairs your visibility on the road.

Maintain safe gaps:

• Leave a safe distance between you and the vehicle in front of you to account for sudden stops or changes in the traffic pattern.

Stay in your lane:

• Use the road's lane markings as a guide to remaining in the correct lane.

Zero visibility strategy:

• In situations of near-zero visibility due to dense fog, activate your hazard lights and seek a secure location, such as a nearby business's parking lot, to pull over and come to a stop.

No parking options:

• If no parking area is available, pull your vehicle as far to the roadside as possible. Once stationary, turn off all lights except the hazard flashers, engage the emergency brake, and release the brake pedal to ensure your tail lights are not illuminated, reducing the risk of other drivers colliding with your stationary vehicle.

By adhering to these NWS recommendations, you can navigate foggy conditions more safely, reducing the risk of accidents and ensuring your well-being.

Source: The National Weather Service