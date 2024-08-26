Air quality alert issued for Georgia Tuesday

When an air quality alert is in effect, following the NWS guidance is pivotal. Here are some simple tips from the NWS for safeguarding your well-being:

Retreat indoors whenever feasible:

Whenever possible, seek refuge indoors, especially if you grapple with respiratory concerns, health issues, or belong to the senior or child demographic

Trim outdoor activities:

When venturing outside is unavoidable, restrict your time outdoors solely to essential activities. Reducing exposure is paramount.

Reduce pollution contributors:

Be mindful of activities that exacerbate pollution, such as driving cars, operating gas-powered lawnmowers, or using other motorized vehicles. Limit their use during air quality alerts.

A no to open burning:

Avoid burning debris or any other materials during air quality alerts. This contributes to worsened air quality.

Stay well-informed:

Keep yourself informed by tuning in to NOAA Weather Radio or your preferred weather news station. Staying in the know ensures that you can make informed decisions about outdoor activities during air quality alerts.

Prioritize respiratory health:

If you have respiratory problems or underlying health conditions, exercise extra caution. These conditions can increase your vulnerability to adverse effects from poor air quality.

By adhering to the advice from the NWS, you can enhance your safety during air quality alerts while reducing your exposure to potentially harmful pollutants. Stay aware, stay protected, and make your health a top priority.

Source: The National Weather Service