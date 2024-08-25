Air quality alert issued for Georgia Monday

When an air quality alert is in effect, following the NWS guidance is pivotal. Here are some simple tips from the NWS for safeguarding your well-being:

Retreat indoors whenever feasible:

If possible, remain indoors, especially if you have respiratory issues, other health concerns, or fall within the senior or child demographics.

Minimize outdoor exposure:

When venturing outside becomes unavoidable, limit your outdoor exposure strictly to essential tasks. Reducing your time outdoors is the name of the game.

Cut back on pollution-inducing activities:

Exercise prudence when it comes to activities that exacerbate pollution, such as driving cars, wielding gas-powered lawnmowers, or utilizing other motorized vehicles. Minimize their use during air quality alerts.

No open burning:

Refrain from kindling fires with debris or any other materials during an air quality alert. Such practices only contribute to heightened air pollution.

Stay well-informed:

Keep yourself well-informed by tuning in to NOAA Weather Radio or your preferred weather news outlet. Staying in the loop empowers you to make informed decisions regarding outdoor engagements during air quality alerts.

Respiratory health matters:

If you have respiratory issues or health problems, exercise extra caution. These conditions can make you more vulnerable to the adverse effects of poor air quality.

By adhering to the recommendations from the NWS, you can enhance your safety during air quality alerts and reduce your exposure to potentially harmful pollutants. Stay vigilant, stay protected, and prioritize your health above all else.

Source: The National Weather Service