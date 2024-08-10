Air quality alert issued for Dawson, Bartow, Cherokee, Forsyth, Hall, Paulding, Cobb, Fulton, Gwinnett, Barrow, Carroll, Douglas, DeKalb, Rockdale, Walton, Newton, Coweta, Fayette, Clayton, Spalding, Henry and Pike counties Sunday

When an air quality alert is in effect, following the NWS guidance is pivotal. Here are some simple tips from the NWS for safeguarding your well-being:

Retreat indoors whenever feasible:

If it's within your means, stay indoors, especially if you have respiratory issues, health concerns, or fall within the senior or child demographics.

Trim outdoor activities to essentials:

When venturing outside becomes unavoidable, limit your outdoor exposure strictly to essential tasks. Reducing your time outdoors is the name of the game.

Reduce pollution contributors:

Be mindful of activities that increase pollution, like driving cars, operating gas-powered lawnmowers, or using motorized vehicles. Limit their usage during air quality alerts.

No open burning:

Refrain from kindling fires with debris or any other materials during an air quality alert. Such practices only contribute to heightened air pollution.

Stay well-informed:

Keep yourself informed by tuning in to NOAA Weather Radio or your preferred weather news station. Staying in the know ensures that you can make informed decisions about outdoor activities during air quality alerts.

Prioritize respiratory health:

If you grapple with respiratory issues or underlying health problems, exercise added caution. These conditions can render you more susceptible to the adverse effects of compromised air quality.

Following the recommendations from the NWS helps bolster your safety during air quality alerts, minimizing your exposure to potentially harmful pollutants. Stay vigilant, stay protected, and make your health the top priority.

Source: The National Weather Service