Air quality alert issued for Dawson, Bartow, Cherokee, Forsyth, Hall, Paulding, Cobb, Fulton, Gwinnett, Barrow, Carroll, Douglas, DeKalb, Rockdale, Walton, Newton, Coweta, Fayette, Clayton, Spalding, Henry and Pike counties Monday

When an air quality alert pops up on the radar, deciphering its implications is crucial. These alerts, issued by the NWS, come with straightforward yet essential guidance to ensure your safety:

Retreat indoors whenever feasible:

Whenever possible, seek refuge indoors, especially if you grapple with respiratory concerns, health issues, or belong to the senior or child demographic

Curb outdoor exposure:

When venturing outside is unavoidable, restrict your time outdoors solely to essential activities. Reducing exposure is paramount.

Reduce pollution contributors:

Be mindful of activities that exacerbate pollution, such as driving cars, operating gas-powered lawnmowers, or using other motorized vehicles. Limit their use during air quality alerts.

No open burning:

Avoid burning debris or any other materials during air quality alerts. This contributes to worsened air quality.

Stay informed:

Keep yourself informed by tuning in to NOAA Weather Radio or your preferred weather news station. Staying in the know ensures that you can make informed decisions about outdoor activities during air quality alerts.

Focus on respiratory health:

If you have respiratory issues or health problems, exercise extra caution. These conditions can make you more vulnerable to the adverse effects of poor air quality.

Following the recommendations from the NWS helps bolster your safety during air quality alerts, minimizing your exposure to potentially harmful pollutants. Stay vigilant, stay protected, and make your health the top priority.

Source: The National Weather Service