Update: Air quality alert for Columbia and Richmond counties Thursday

An updated air quality alert was reported by the National Weather Service on Tuesday at 3:49 p.m. for Columbia and Richmond counties.
"The South Carolina Department of Environmental Services has issued an Air Quality Alert for fine particulates for Aiken, Barnwell, Edgefield, McCormick counties in South Carolina, along with Columbia and Richmond counties in Georgia. A code orange Air Quality Alert means that the fine particulate concentrations within the specified areas may approach or exceed unhealthy standards for individuals sensitive to particle pollution. High pressure over the southeast U.S. will continue to dominate the region and minimize smoke dispersion from numerous controlled burns in South Carolina and Georgia. Stable conditions and very little wind will enhance the noticeability of smoke, especially in the overnight and morning hours. The Department of Environmental Services recommends that individuals with respiratory health issues limit time spent outdoors and/or move all activities indoors to avoid the smoke or fine particulates. Keep windows and doors closed. Run an air conditioner if you have one but keep the fresh-air intake closed and the filter clean to prevent outdoor smoke and fine particulates from getting inside," says the NWS.
Guidance for air quality alerts: Insights from the NWS
When an air quality alert is in effect, following the NWS guidance is pivotal. Here are some simple tips from the NWS for safeguarding your well-being:
Seek shelter indoors when possible:
If possible, remain indoors, especially if you have respiratory issues, other health concerns, or fall within the senior or child demographics.
Trim outdoor activities:
When venturing outside becomes unavoidable, limit your outdoor exposure strictly to essential tasks. Reducing your time outdoors is the name of the game.
Cut back on pollution-inducing activities:
Exercise prudence when it comes to activities that exacerbate pollution, such as driving cars, wielding gas-powered lawnmowers, or utilizing other motorized vehicles. Minimize their use during air quality alerts.
A ban on open burning:
Refrain from kindling fires with debris or any other materials during an air quality alert. Such practices only contribute to heightened air pollution.
Stay informed:
Stay updated by tuning in to NOAA Weather Radio or your preferred weather news outlet. Staying informed helps you make wise choices regarding outdoor activities during air quality alerts.
Focus on respiratory health:
If you have respiratory problems or underlying health conditions, exercise extra caution. These conditions can increase your vulnerability to adverse effects from poor air quality.
By adhering to the recommendations from the NWS, you can enhance your safety during air quality alerts and reduce your exposure to potentially harmful pollutants. Stay vigilant, stay protected, and prioritize your health above all else.
Source: The National Weather Service
