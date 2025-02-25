Update: Air quality alert for Columbia and Richmond counties Thursday

An updated air quality alert was reported by the National Weather Service on Tuesday at 3:49 p.m. for Columbia and Richmond counties.

"The South Carolina Department of Environmental Services has issued an Air Quality Alert for fine particulates for Aiken, Barnwell, Edgefield, McCormick counties in South Carolina, along with Columbia and Richmond counties in Georgia. A code orange Air Quality Alert means that the fine particulate concentrations within the specified areas may approach or exceed unhealthy standards for individuals sensitive to particle pollution. High pressure over the southeast U.S. will continue to dominate the region and minimize smoke dispersion from numerous controlled burns in South Carolina and Georgia. Stable conditions and very little wind will enhance the noticeability of smoke, especially in the overnight and morning hours. The Department of Environmental Services recommends that individuals with respiratory health issues limit time spent outdoors and/or move all activities indoors to avoid the smoke or fine particulates. Keep windows and doors closed. Run an air conditioner if you have one but keep the fresh-air intake closed and the filter clean to prevent outdoor smoke and fine particulates from getting inside," says the NWS.

Guidance for air quality alerts: Insights from the NWS