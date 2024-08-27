Air quality alert affecting Georgia Wednesday

When an air quality alert is in effect, following the NWS guidance is pivotal. Here are some simple tips from the NWS for safeguarding your well-being:

Retreat indoors whenever feasible:

If you can, take refuge indoors, especially if you have respiratory concerns, underlying health conditions, or belong to the senior or child demographics.

Minimize outdoor exposure:

When venturing outside becomes unavoidable, limit your outdoor exposure strictly to essential tasks. Reducing your time outdoors is the name of the game.

Scale back pollution-inducing practices:

Be mindful of activities that exacerbate pollution, such as driving cars, operating gas-powered lawnmowers, or using other motorized vehicles. Limit their use during air quality alerts.

No open burning:

Avoid burning debris or any other materials during air quality alerts. This contributes to worsened air quality.

Stay well-informed:

Keep yourself informed by tuning in to NOAA Weather Radio or your preferred weather news station. Staying in the know ensures that you can make informed decisions about outdoor activities during air quality alerts.

Respiratory health caution:

If you have respiratory issues or health problems, exercise extra caution. These conditions can make you more vulnerable to the adverse effects of poor air quality.

Following the recommendations from the NWS helps bolster your safety during air quality alerts, minimizing your exposure to potentially harmful pollutants. Stay vigilant, stay protected, and make your health the top priority.

Source: The National Weather Service