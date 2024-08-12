Air quality alert affecting Dawson, Bartow, Cherokee, Forsyth, Hall, Paulding, Cobb, Fulton, Gwinnett, Barrow, Carroll, Douglas, DeKalb, Rockdale, Walton, Newton, Coweta, Fayette, Clayton, Spalding, Henry and Pike counties Tuesday

When an air quality alert pops up on the radar, deciphering its implications is crucial. These alerts, issued by the NWS, come with straightforward yet essential guidance to ensure your safety:

Retreat indoors whenever feasible:

If possible, remain indoors, especially if you have respiratory issues, other health concerns, or fall within the senior or child demographics.

Trim outdoor activities to essentials:

When you can't avoid going outdoors, keep outdoor activities to the bare essentials. Reducing your time outdoors is the key.

Tackle pollution sources:

Be conscious of activities that contribute to pollution, such as driving cars, using gas-powered lawnmowers, or relying on motorized vehicles. Curtail their use during air quality alerts.

A ban on open burning:

Resist the urge to burn debris or any other materials during an air quality alert. This practice only adds to the air pollution problem.

Stay informed:

Stay updated by tuning in to NOAA Weather Radio or your preferred weather news outlet. Staying informed helps you make wise choices regarding outdoor activities during air quality alerts.

Respiratory health matters:

If you have respiratory issues or health problems, exercise extra caution. These conditions can make you more vulnerable to the adverse effects of poor air quality.

Following the recommendations from the NWS helps bolster your safety during air quality alerts, minimizing your exposure to potentially harmful pollutants. Stay vigilant, stay protected, and make your health the top priority.

Source: The National Weather Service