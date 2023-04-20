A.M. ATL: 🤯 Atlanta’s rent prices are trending down

Rent prices in Atlanta are getting lower.

But they still aren’t cheap.

The median rent for new apartment leases in metro Atlanta was $2,055 last month, my AJC colleague Michael Kanell reports. That’s for apartments of all sizes — and represents a 2.3% year-over-year decrease.

It’s the first such dip since before the pandemic.

So what’s going on?

There’s the construction boom putting a whole bunch of new apartments on the market. Fewer boomers are renting. And more millennials are finally cutting back on the avocado toast and buying homes.

All of that means apartment complexes aren’t as full and owners may lower rents to lure in potential tenants.

“It’s simple economics,” said Oleg Konstantinovsky, an executive with Atlanta-based real estate agency Promove. “When occupancy goes down, prices have to fall.”

Atlanta was one of 13 metro areas across the country that saw declines in March, Michael reported. Overall, we rank 24th-highest for rents.

That’s not terrible, all things considered. But a typical Atlanta-area renter still pays about 39% of their income toward rent.

Ideally, that figure would be closer to 30%.

MORE TOP STORIES

A task force Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens assembled to discuss the city’s controversial public safety training center met behind closed doors Wednesday.

A newly released autopsy report, meanwhile, showed that the activist killed at the training center site in January was shot 57 times.

Georgia attorney Kimberly Bourroughs Darrow denies that she failed to tell the phony 2020 presidential electors she represents about immunity deals offered by Fulton County prosecutors.

Prison officials didn’t find the decomposing body of a Georgia inmate who died in his cell for several days.

METRO ATLANTA

After two weeks of tumult, the DeKalb County school board voted 6-1 to hire Devon Horton as the district’s next superintendent. Horton comes from a small school system near Chicago and critics have questioned his track record.

Atlanta businessman Jeff Jafari pleaded guilty to bribing Atlanta and DeKalb County officials to secure government contracts.

THE NATION AND WORLD

A rare solar eclipse wowed observers in Australia and Indonesia.

At least 78 people died in a stampede during a Ramadan event in Yemen.

SPORTS

The Braves lost 1-0 to the Padres, breaking their eight-game winning streak.

Former UGA star Jalen Carter made an appearance on HBO’s “Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel.” He didn’t directly address the January crash that killed a teammate and football staffer (and for which he faced reckless driving and racing charges).

But he did concede it would likely affect his NFL Draft position.

LIVING AND ARTS

The Atlanta Film Festival starts today. We’ve got you covered with a schedule, list of locations and five things to know.

Tickets for Erykah Badu’s July concert in Atlanta go on sale today.

ON THIS DATE

April 20, 1913

The Atlanta Constitution delivered the strange story of “a mother and daughter who, after years of searching for each other, finally discovered that each had been living on the same street and within a block or so of the other.”

Basically, the younger woman’s adoptive mother confessed on her deathbed that she wasn’t her biological mom. The younger woman found an old photo of her birth mother.

She searched for years, carrying the photo with her everywhere.

Then one day, she saw a very familiar face at the corner store.

Thinking quickly, the younger woman (“Mrs. Oliver A. Wilson”) walked past the older one (“Mrs. James Gaffney”) and intentionally dropped the photo at her feet.

“Where—where did you get this?” Gaffney said.

“It is a picture of my mother!” Wilson responded. “Do you recognize it?”

Turns out they both lived in Mechanicsville. And soon after meeting, they decided to move in together.

PICTURE OF THE DAY

AJC photographer John Spink recently caught workers from the Atlanta Tent Company cleaning up after an event at the Talat Market in Atlanta.

ON THE RECORD

“We need to do something. How many times are we going to keep burying our children?”

- MARTIN COLLINS, FATHER OF AN ALABAMA MASS SHOOTING VICTIM WHO PLANNED TO ATTEND GEORGIA STATE UNIVERSITY, ON AMERICAN GUN LAWS.

Thanks for reading A.M. ATL. To report breaking news, reach out to the AJC on Twitter or on Facebook. Until next time.