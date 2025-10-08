Arts & Entertainment Navigate new challenges Plus: Digital confidence and fall festivities

As a senior, you may find yourself facing unfamiliar issues, from choosing the right Medicare plan to finding reliable transportation or part-time work. This week, we’re highlighting how our Aging in Atlanta team at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, metro-area educators and fellow seniors are helping older adults access support and resources. Also, if you’re looking for seasonal fun, we’ve rounded up fall activities for all ages from leaf peeping and apple picking, to local festivals and Halloween parades.

Event gives seniors advice on health, estate planning and more AJC editor-in-chief Leroy Chapman Jr. kicked off the event Monday. The second Aging in Atlanta community event of the year was held Monday at Crowne Plaza Atlanta Perimeter at Ravinia. Kroger was the presenting sponsor, with Kaiser Permanente also sponsoring the program. As attendees visited tables at the partner pop-up expo and snapped pictures in the photo booth, the over-50 Stayin’ Alive Crew put on a performance to get the crowd moving. Panelists included Marcus Griffith, MD, physician lead, Weight Management at Kaiser Permanente; Malcolm Tallie, manager of Medicare sales at Kaiser Permanente; and Erin Webb, Pharm.D., health and wellness pharmacy practice coordinator at Kroger Health — Atlanta division.

During the event, experts shared tips on Medicare, mental health and making prescriptions more affordable for older adults. Missed the event? These metro Atlanta resources can help you find a range of support services. Tech classes help older adults build digital confidence Participants practice using their smart phones in a Facts to Thrive technology class. Embarrassment, intimidation and feeling unheard by well-meaning family members are just a few barriers that keep many seniors from embracing technology. But two Georgia instructors are working to change that — offering free guidance and encouragement to help older adults build digital confidence and improve their daily lives.

Tamiko Leverette is the founder and executive director of Facts to Thrive, a nonprofit organization partnering with local entities to offer free tech classes for seniors at the Gladys Dennard Library in Union City. Seniors who attend these lunch-and-learn sessions learn mostly about smartphones, and a range of other topics including how to use videoconferencing for health care appointments and QR codes for things like restaurant orders. In a world full of smartphones, computer skills still apply. Gurbet Evsel, adult services librarian at the Cobb County Public Library's Vinings branch, understands these challenges and offers one-on-one instruction to seniors on everything from writing emails and attaching photos to browsing the internet, using social media and navigating programs like Word and Excel. 📱 More ways seniors are learning to use technology to improve everyday life 📱 More ways seniors are learning to use technology to improve everyday life

Why some people are going barefoot for their health Some research suggests grounding, also known as earthing, can improve circulation and reduce stress. Inflammation-related health conditions such as arthritis, chronic pain and anxiety can significantly diminish quality of life. What if something as simple as placing your bare feet in the grass could help, even the slightest? Writing for the AJC, Yolanda Harris reports some research suggests grounding, also known as earthing, offers a range of health benefits, including improved circulation and reduced stress. Grounding is the practice of making direct skin contact with the Earth's surface, such as walking or sitting on the ground. Think about the calm you feel while walking barefoot along the beach. It's more than just relaxing, Harris writes that many believe the sensation is restorative. 🦶 If you can't regularly go outdoors, here are some alternative grounding options

Program can save older Atlantans thousands in property taxes A longtime resident of the Poncey-Highland neighborhood, Kathryn Copper is one of many residents who benefit from the citywide Anti-Displacement Tax Relief Fund program. Kathryn Copper, a 76-year-old retired speech pathologist, has seen plenty of changes during her 29 years in the Poncey-Highland neighborhood on the east side and with those changes — higher property taxes. But thanks to a citywide program through Invest Atlanta, called the Anti-Displacement Tax Relief Fund program, Copper said she is now less worried about how to pay for it. "I came here because the house drew me here, and since that time, the property taxes have just increased astronomically," Copper said. "That becomes a drain on my well-being and being able to figure out how am I going to manage this." Under the program, Copper will not have to pay any increases above her base property tax level. Instead, the city's program will cover that bill for 20 years — as long as she is eligible. The initiative was launched as a pilot program in select neighborhoods in 2024 to protect longtime homeowners in the city from rising property taxes that have come from the pressures of rapid gentrification and development.