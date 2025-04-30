From Toronto to Atlanta, SadBoi’s music brings the life to the party

Credit: Edwig Henson Credit: Edwig Henson

The singer and rapper will bring that energy to her first solo headlining tour, which stops at Atlanta’s Drunken Unicorn on Friday. She’ll tour the UK and Europe this summer.

For the rising musician, the tour represents an opportunity to bring her viral fame to the main stage — but on her own terms.

“I feel like everyone has that one friend that’s rebellious but also a lover girl at the same time, but also a party girl. That’s my world.”

SadBoi, whose real name is Ebhoni Cato-O’Garro, began forming her musical world in Toronto at age 10 when she’d upload covers of songs by Beyoncé and Keyshia Cole to YouTube. But a career in music was still a question mark until her high school guidance counselor suggested she pursue it.

“My mom was like, ‘Either you’re gonna go all in or you’re just gonna go to school.’ That was the moment where I was like, ‘OK, I’m actually gonna do this.’ I just kind of went up from there.”

Since then, SadBoi (who previously performed under her real name) went viral for 2024 songs like “Slide” and “Baddies,” received a co-sign from Drake, moved to Atlanta, dropped two albums and signed to Atlanta label Love Renaissance. This year, she won a Juno Award (presented by the Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences) for dance recording of the year for the song “No Time” with UK DJ Interplanetary Criminal.

With her signature runny makeup and two braids, SadBoi’s thrilling universe includes a deft blend of dance, pop, soca and rap — with lyrics that make you never want to leave the dance floor.

Amber Grimes, executive vice president of Love Renaissance, said she loved that SadBoi already had a clear artistic vision before signing to the label two years ago.

“I think a big part of that vision in some of the music she played us was about being able to play around in different genres. Yes, she would always have these Caribbean roots. I think she always honors Canada. But there was other things that she wanted to do. She loves Lana Del Rey and is inspired to do pop.”

Take the video for her tour announcement. Filmed in Little Five Points, the video shows a nearly naked SadBoi (with tour dates covering her hips and breasts) with smeared mascara while walking down the street. Her stride oozes with confidence — reminiscent of Erykah Badu in the video for her 2010 hit “Window Seat.”

“I’m always kind of drawn to things that kind of have some sort of shock factor to it,” she said.

Case in point: Doing a Tour to Make Sure He Hears The Song, the name of her tour.

It’s inspired by an ex, the protagonist in her recent song “Therapist.” The dreamy pop song, which dropped earlier this year, details the depths of obsessing over a lover.

“I paid off your therapist to tell you I’m the only b**** in the world,” she sings in the chorus.

The lyrics aren’t distant from reality. “Therapist” was conceived after SadBoi discovered her ex was no longer going to therapy to fix their relationship.

“It just felt like I was always giving, and I never took the time to give to myself or do for myself,” she said. “That’s where the rebellious party girl side of me comes from, because it’s like, what do I need to make myself feel better?”

Credit: Crvzyash Credit: Crvzyash

SadBoi credits Toronto’s melting pot for inspiring her party music.

“In the nightlife, you get introduced to that,” she said. “You go to the club and you hear different types of music, which is amazing, and everyone’s just dancing. Everyone’s having a good time, and everyone’s accepting of one another. I just think when it comes to my music, I try to bring that into my world.”

That’s exactly how she wants everyone to feel at her concert.

“Expect to be sweating. Expect to dance, scream and just let loose. Just be yourself. I’m really big on everyone just feeling comfortable and everyone feeling like I’m one of their best friends.”

IF YOU GO

SadBoi

8 p.m. Friday. $20-22. The Drunken Unicorn, 736 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. thedrunkenunicornatl.com