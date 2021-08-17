Big trade mission to Atlanta postponed because of COVID measures

John Woodward, the Metro Atlanta Chamber’s vice president of global commerce, said the foreign trade mission would likely be the biggest the area has seen since the 1996 Olympics. He said he is optimistic it will happen next year.

Van Wulpen said “there were too many question marks” tied to the pandemic for the trip to happen this fall. The itinerary was expected to include business-to-business meetings, official gatherings, company visits and receptions. But some venues canceled gatherings or had new limits on how many people could attend, she said. And many companies in the U.S. have postponed returns to offices, limiting the opportunity for visits.

The last big international trade delegation to metro Atlanta was six years ago, with about 125 people, including the prime minister of the Netherlands. That delegation also included people from Flanders. Many trade delegations to Georgia involve only about 15 to 20 companies at a time, Woodward said.