Wellness
Wellness

‘Strong Grandma’ is record-holding powerlifter at 95

Catherine Kuehn first started weightlifting in her 80s.

Lifting weights can help you get a better night's sleep. When lifting weights, your muscles adapt and release testosterone and growth hormones. Both are linked to better sleep. You should strength train about two to three times a week, while keeping workouts to 30-40 minutes.
By
1 hour ago

At 95 years old, Catherine Kuehn wasn’t just lifting weights. She was a competing powerlifter — one worthy of her own documentary.

Presented by The New Yorker, “Strong Grandma” follows Kuehn as she reminisces about the love and loss of her husband while preparing for what may be her final competition.

According to Open Power Lifting, since 2015, she’s put 10 victories under her belt throughout her bench press and deadlift competitions. In 2022, she was crowned first place at the WABDL World Championships.

“I have won every event that I have entered,” she said. “It’s been very easy for me to be world champion, which I do not feel [like], simply because no one my age was doing it.”

ExploreKeep moving: A few benefits of exercise at any age

The viral world champion has been lifting weights for nearly 15 years, a hobby she shared with her husband, Dick.

“I wasn’t that adventurous on my own, but together we’d do anything,” she said. Skiing, jumping out of airplanes — for 61 years, their adventures were numerous and always memorable.

They met in 1959, but it took three months for Dick to work up the courage and ask her out.

“I fell for him immediately,” she added.

After a romantic date to see “Ben-Hur,” they were in love and got married two years later in ’61. Decades later, once the training was well underway, his support motivated her to gold.

“I remember my first meet. I was very nervous, scared spitless,” Kuehn laughed.

The inspiration to train came after Kuehn was diagnosed with a low-bone density disease. Weight lifting was meant to build her bone strength back up.

“I started weight lifting, both my husband and I, in my 80s because I had osteopenia,” she said. “I was 85 the first time I competed.”

Explore5 of the best exercises for older adults

Dick has since passed, but the near-centennial weight lifter doesn’t do the workouts alone. When it comes time to break a sweat, her friend Peggy is there training by her side.

“Peggy fills the gap that I have without Dick,” She said. “Dick was my biggest supporter. He was all for it, and he was always on the front row rooting me on.”

So what does it take to be a 95-year-old powerlifter? Just keep moving.

“I have no idea what the secret is that I am 95 and still healthy,” she said. “Just keep moving. Don’t sit on the sofa and watch TV or be on your phone. Move as much as you can. That’s the only advice I have.”

Kuehn plans to compete until she’s 100 years old.

About the Author

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

More Stories

Keep Reading

Simone Biles celebrates her Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year award, during the 2025 Laureus World Sports Awards ceremony in Madrid, Spain, Monday, April 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Credit: AP

Simone Biles undecided on competing at LA Olympics, says 2028 'seems so far away'

Yan Liu has an albatross and a late birdie to hang onto the lead in the Chevron Championship

Mao Saigo of Japan wins the Chevron Championship with a birdie in a 5-way playoff

The Latest

ajc.com

Work you vs. real you: Atlanta psychologist’s take on ‘Severance’

Comedians get real about mental health in Atlanta-filmed ‘Group Therapy’

$201,058. That’s how much it costs to raise a child in Georgia

Featured

U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., speaks during a town hall on Friday, April 25, 2025, in Atlanta at the Cobb County Civic Center. (Jason Allen/Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Jason Allen/AJC

Jon Ossoff turns Trump’s CDC cuts into 2026 rallying cry

Mass layoffs at the Atlanta-based CDC have become a symbol in Georgia of Trump's second-term push to shrink the federal government and dismantle government agencies.

OPINION

TORPY: Bikes, scooters and walkers collide in Beltline free-for-all

Why Atlanta’s popular path needs a parallel trail.

Cunningham: Falcons hit home run in draft by finally making big investment in pass rush

The Atlanta Falcons have a chance to produce a good pass rush for the first time in a decade.