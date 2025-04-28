“I have won every event that I have entered,” she said. “It’s been very easy for me to be world champion, which I do not feel [like], simply because no one my age was doing it.”

The viral world champion has been lifting weights for nearly 15 years, a hobby she shared with her husband, Dick.

“I wasn’t that adventurous on my own, but together we’d do anything,” she said. Skiing, jumping out of airplanes — for 61 years, their adventures were numerous and always memorable.

They met in 1959, but it took three months for Dick to work up the courage and ask her out.

“I fell for him immediately,” she added.

After a romantic date to see “Ben-Hur,” they were in love and got married two years later in ’61. Decades later, once the training was well underway, his support motivated her to gold.

“I remember my first meet. I was very nervous, scared spitless,” Kuehn laughed.

The inspiration to train came after Kuehn was diagnosed with a low-bone density disease. Weight lifting was meant to build her bone strength back up.

“I started weight lifting, both my husband and I, in my 80s because I had osteopenia,” she said. “I was 85 the first time I competed.”

Dick has since passed, but the near-centennial weight lifter doesn’t do the workouts alone. When it comes time to break a sweat, her friend Peggy is there training by her side.

“Peggy fills the gap that I have without Dick,” She said. “Dick was my biggest supporter. He was all for it, and he was always on the front row rooting me on.”

So what does it take to be a 95-year-old powerlifter? Just keep moving.

“I have no idea what the secret is that I am 95 and still healthy,” she said. “Just keep moving. Don’t sit on the sofa and watch TV or be on your phone. Move as much as you can. That’s the only advice I have.”

Kuehn plans to compete until she’s 100 years old.