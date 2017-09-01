Our Products
VIDEO: Alpharetta’s Josh Dobbs scores game-winning touchdown for Steelers

9:04 a.m. Friday, Sept. 1, 2017 Sports
Sports

With 0:09 left in Thursday night's exhibition game against the Carolina Panthers, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Josh Dobbs scored the game-winning touchdown.

Dobbs ran the ball one-yard for the game's only second-half touchdown and a 17-14 win for Pittsburgh.

The former University of Tennessee quarterback threw 16-for-23 for 212 yards and one passing touchdown on Thursday.

Dobbs also had five carries for nine yards and his game-winning touchdown. 

The former Alpharetta High School quarterback was drafted by the Steelers in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft after four seasons at Tennessee.

Dobbs played in all four exhibition games for the Steelers, totaling 406 passing yards, two touchdowns, three interceptions and one rushing touchdown.

The Steelers went 3-1 in exhibition games and play the first regular season game against the Cleveland Browns on Sept. 10 at 1 p.m.

